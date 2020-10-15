COAL TOWNSHIP - Alberta Zablosky, 92, of 2050 Trevorton Road, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Shamokin, April 22, 1928, a daughter of the late Lucille (Homiak) and Stanley Konetski.

Alberta was married to Edward A. Zablosky, who preceded her in death May 1, 2019.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.

Alberta is survived by a sister, Lorraine Sealover, of Baltimore; nieces, nephews and members of the Zablosky family.

ZABLOSKY - Alberta Zablosky, 92, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. A religious funeral service will be held at a later date. Her burial will be private at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. At Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer condolences, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.