MOUNT CARMEL - Alec M. Suchoski, 25, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

He was born in Bloomsburg, July 26, 1994, a son of Joseph and Sharon (Roscoe) Suchoski.

Alec was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

Alec is survived by his father, Joseph F. Suchoski, of Natalie; step-father, Leonard Marshalek, of Mount Carmel; sister, Laraine Hilgers and her husband, Chris, of California; step-sister, Natalie Wertman and her husband, Chris, of Sunbury; maternal grandmother, Jeanette Roscoe, of Kulpmont; step-grandmother, Mary Marshalek, of Coal Township; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his mother, Sharon (Roscoe) Marshalek, Alec was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph Roscoe; paternal grandparents, Edward and Marie Suchoski; and step-grandfather, Leonard Marshalek.

###

SUCHOSKI - Alec M. Suchoski, 25, of Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 11a.m. Monday, at Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Ave., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will follow the Funeral Service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Marion Heights. A visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.