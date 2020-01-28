SHAMOKIN - Alexander "Alex" A. Zenel, 94, of 627 E. Chestnut St., Shamokin, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing & Rehab.

He was born Jan. 16, 1926, in Shamokin, a son of the late Joseph and Veronica (Karas) Zenel.

Alex resided in Shamokin until 1945 when he enlisted in the Army.

In addition to Shamokin, he resided in New York City and Wilmington, Delaware.

He was a graduate of the Coal Township High School, Class of 1943.

Alex was an entrepreneur working in photo finishing.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher and Bruce; three grandchildren, Nicole, Lauren and Arek; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Louise Zenel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Doug; a brother, Joseph Zenel, and a sister, Eleanor Latzko.

ZENEL - Alexander "Alex" A. Zenel, 94, of 627 E. Chestnut St., Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Alex's memory to the Memorial Fund at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.