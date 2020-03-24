SHAMOKIN - Alexander Joseph Dales, 1, of 27 S. Franklin St., Shamokin, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born Nov. 27, 2018, in Lewisburg, and was a son of William and Kerriann (Johnston) Dales.

Alexander is survived by his parents, William and Kerriann; seven brothers and sisters, Chloe, Violet, Billy, Lily, Jasmine, Cassie and Iris; a maternal grandmother, Helen Cancellier, wife of the late Joseph Cancellier; a maternal great-grandmother, Maryann Johnston; a paternal grandmother, Mary Dales, wife of the late William Dales; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

###

DALES - Alexander Joseph Dales, 1, of 27 S. Franklin St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., with the Rev. Paul Eby officiating. However, due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be private. Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.