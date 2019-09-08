MECHANICSBURG - Alfred Whalen, 88, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Shamokin, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

You may remember Al from the Lower Allen VFW Post 7530, Eureka-West Shore Lodge No. 302 or the Mechanicsburg Club.

Al's survivors include his two children, Robert Whalen and Carol Diller.

WHALEN - Alfred Whalen, 88, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Shamokin. Join Al's family for his gathering and open house at noon and service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory. Read Al's full obituary, view his picture and sign Al's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.