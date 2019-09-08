The News Item

Alfred Whalen

Service Information
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 E Main St
Mechanicsburg, PA
17055
(717)-766-3421
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 E Main St
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 E Main St
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Obituary
MECHANICSBURG - Alfred Whalen, 88, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Shamokin, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

You may remember Al from the Lower Allen VFW Post 7530, Eureka-West Shore Lodge No. 302 or the Mechanicsburg Club.

Al's survivors include his two children, Robert Whalen and Carol Diller.

WHALEN - Alfred Whalen, 88, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Shamokin. Join Al's family for his gathering and open house at noon and service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory. Read Al's full obituary, view his picture and sign Al's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.
Published in The News Item on Sept. 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II bullet Korean War
