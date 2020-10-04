1/
Alice A. Durlin
1930 - 2020
DANVILLE - Alice A. Durlin, 90, of Danville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born June 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Ralph J. and Mary R. (Shultz) Baylor. On Oct. 29, 1949, she married Fred W. Durlin, and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage until his death in 2013.

Alice was a 1948 graduate of Danville High School. She worked at Philco Ford in Watsontown, and the California School cafeteria. She also assisted her husband, Fred, in operating their family dairy farm.

She was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, and the California Grange.

Alice is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a sister-in-law, Gladys Durlin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Benfer and Helen Stahl.

###

DURLIN - Alice A. Durlin, 90, of Danville. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, with Rev. Erwin C. Roux, her pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Alice's memory be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 277, Turbotville 17772. Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com



Published in The News Item on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville
207 Broadway Street
Turbotville, PA 17772
(570) 649-5837
