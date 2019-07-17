STOWE - Alice Bakowicz, 90, passed away July 8, 2019, at her residence in Stowe.

Alice was born Nov. 17, 1928, a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Rowan) Loftus, of Centralia.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ted Bakowicz; brothers, Joseph, Bill and Donald Loftus; and sisters, Margaret Ryan and Rosemarie Skocik, of Mount Carmel.

