BLOOMSBURG - Alice Joyce Kessler, 86, formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center, Bloomsburg.

She was born July 1, 1933, in Tamaqua, a daughter of the late William E. and Clara V. (Griscavage) Neifert.

A. Joyce attended Mount Carmel schools.

She ran Neifert's Candy Store, Mount Carmel, Reed's Ice Cream Shop, Mount Carmel, The Greeks, Mount Carmel, Dr. Houser's, Tamaqua, and Dr. Lewis', Shamokin. But her favorite work of all was being a housewife. She loved her family and always made a happy home.

She also enjoyed cooking, crocheting, camping and going on family trips and vacations. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Mount Carmel.

Surviving are five children, Diane Fest, of Danville, Blaine Kessler Jr. and his wife, Mary Ann, of Georgia, Eugene Kessler and his wife, Deborah, of Florida, Joyce Burke, of Bloomsburg, and Klara Jean Williams and her husband, Jim, of Mount Carmel; three sisters, Barbara Toter, of Mechanicsburg, Patricia D'Alexander, of Virginia, and Sandra Fodor, of Kulpmont; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, A. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years and the love of her life, Blaine Kessler, in 2017; a brother, William Neifert Jr.; and a sister, Nancy Trefsgar.

KESSLER - Alice Joyce Kessler, 86, formerly of Mount Carmel. A memorial service will be held noon Saturday at the First United Methodist Church, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Kay Painter officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.