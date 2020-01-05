LEWISBURG - Alice L. Yurcaba, 86, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, where she had been living the past six years.

Alice was born in Shamokin, March 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Annette and Charles Martin.

Alice attended school in Coal Township.

She was married April 18, 1952, in Winchester, Virginia, to Lester Yurcaba Jr., who preceded her in death Dec. 24, 2012.

She was a talented seamstress who worked at Shamokin Dress Co. (Shroyer's) in Shamokin until its closing in 1984.

Alice is survived by a son, Daniel L. Yurcaba and his wife, Debra, of Irish Valley; a daughter, Tina M. Boop and her husband, Karol, of Montoursville; a granddaughter, Lindsay Yurcaba and her fiance, Alan Graham; a grandson, Alex Yurcaba; several nieces and nephews; and her favorite furry fellow, Ozzy.

The staff at Buffalo Valley, Chestnut Trail Wing, had become an extended family to her. She charmed them with her wonderful sense of humor and genuine warmth. We will forever be grateful for the wonderful care she received.

YURCABA - Alice L. Yurcaba, 86, of Lewisburg. In keeping with her wishes, there will not be a service at this time. The cremains of Alice and her husband, Lester, will be privately placed in a columbarium at Indiantown Gap National Veteran Cemetery, Annville. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests contributions in Alice's memory be made to Buffalo Valley Nursing Care Center, 189 E. Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg 17837. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. www.jameskelleyfh.com