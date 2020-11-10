ASHLAND - Alice M. Hogan, 84, of Lavelle Road, Ashland, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home.

She was born in Lavelle, Sept. 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Hubert and Mary (Scheuren) Conniff.

Alice was a member of the former St. Mauritius Parish, now St. Charles Borromeo Parish, of Ashland.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice loved to bake and make dinner for her family every Sunday. She was an avid "Days of Our Lives" fan and was a den mother for her sons' Cub Scouts.

Surviving are her two daughters, Kathleen Sacco, and her husband, Nicholas, of Berwick, and Margaret Stump, and her husband, William, of Lebanon; three sons, James Hogan and his wife, Kay, Edward Hogan and his wife, Deanna, and John Hogan, all of Ashland; a son-in-law, Robert Krieger, of Coal Township; eight grandchildren, Danielle Bixler, and her husband, Jason, Katlyn Krieger, Carly Sacco, Zachary Hogan, Liviana Sacco and her fiancé, Andrew Day, Devyn Stump, Jillian Powell and her husband, Kevin; and five great-grandchildren, Trey Kodak, Everly Kramer, Kruker and Brody Bixler and Jacob Powell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; a son, Theodore; a daughter, Patricia Krieger; a granddaughter, Leanne Krieger; a great-grandchild, Reese Bixler; five sisters, Agnes Bailey, Margaret Weikel, Mary Lentes, Helen Smith and Bernadette Conniff; and four brothers, Edward Conniff, Raymond Conniff, Robert Conniff and Thomas Conniff.

HOGAN - Alice M. Hogan, 84, of Lavelle Road, Ashland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Parish. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed with social distancing and wearing of masks. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, of Ashland, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, send donations to St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 1117 Walnut St., Ashland. www.kullfuneral.com