1/
Alice M. Hogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ASHLAND - Alice M. Hogan, 84, of Lavelle Road, Ashland, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home.

She was born in Lavelle, Sept. 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Hubert and Mary (Scheuren) Conniff.

Alice was a member of the former St. Mauritius Parish, now St. Charles Borromeo Parish, of Ashland.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice loved to bake and make dinner for her family every Sunday. She was an avid "Days of Our Lives" fan and was a den mother for her sons' Cub Scouts.

Surviving are her two daughters, Kathleen Sacco, and her husband, Nicholas, of Berwick, and Margaret Stump, and her husband, William, of Lebanon; three sons, James Hogan and his wife, Kay, Edward Hogan and his wife, Deanna, and John Hogan, all of Ashland; a son-in-law, Robert Krieger, of Coal Township; eight grandchildren, Danielle Bixler, and her husband, Jason, Katlyn Krieger, Carly Sacco, Zachary Hogan, Liviana Sacco and her fiancé, Andrew Day, Devyn Stump, Jillian Powell and her husband, Kevin; and five great-grandchildren, Trey Kodak, Everly Kramer, Kruker and Brody Bixler and Jacob Powell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; a son, Theodore; a daughter, Patricia Krieger; a granddaughter, Leanne Krieger; a great-grandchild, Reese Bixler; five sisters, Agnes Bailey, Margaret Weikel, Mary Lentes, Helen Smith and Bernadette Conniff; and four brothers, Edward Conniff, Raymond Conniff, Robert Conniff and Thomas Conniff.

###

HOGAN - Alice M. Hogan, 84, of Lavelle Road, Ashland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Parish. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed with social distancing and wearing of masks. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, of Ashland, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, send donations to St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 1117 Walnut St., Ashland. www.kullfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Parish
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She will be greatly missed.
Christine Shadwell
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved