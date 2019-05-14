SHAMOKIN - Allen E. Travitz, Sr., 68, of Shamokin, passed away May 8, 2019.

He was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Alfred Travitz, Sr. and Dorothy (Deibler) Travitz of Halifax.

He was the husband of the late Linda (Humphrey) Travitz.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Patty Reeder, of Millersburg; son, Allen Travitz Jr., of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Dawn Travitz, of Shamokin; son, Samuel Travitz, of Dalmatia; and daughter, Tina Welcomer, of Lykens; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ellen and Diane.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie; and a brother, Clayton Travitz.

TRAVITZ - Allen E. Travitz, Sr., 68, of Shamokin. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens, Halifax. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, go to www.minnichfuneral.com. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Allen Travitz, please visit our tribute store.