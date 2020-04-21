COAL TOWNSHIP - Alphonse J. "Sam" (Schickley) Sieklicki, 97, of 1014 W. Chestnut St., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.

Alphonse was born in Shamokin, Aug. 7, 1922, a son of the late Alice (Kibitlewski) and John Sieklicki. He was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area.

Sam graduated from St. Stephen's Elementary School and Coal Township High School.

In 1946, he married the former Dorothy "Dotti" Varano, who preceded him in death.

He worked in the Philadelphia shipyards for many years. Sam was the owner of the Town Appliance & TV store and the Q-Lounge in downtown Shamokin. He also worked in construction as a carpenter and then as a boilermaker.

Sam was a parishioner of the former St. Stephen's Church and then Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.

An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved spending time at the hunting club with his family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, John Sieklicki and Kenneth Sieklicki, both of Elysburg; a grandson, Joseph Sieklicki and his daughter, Maddlyn Grace; a granddaughter, Kristen Carpenter and her children, Logan and Jordan; a brother, Anthony "Doc"; and a sister, Elizabeth "Lib."

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Dotti, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman "Henry" Sieklicki and Florian "Ben" Sieklicki; and sisters, Helen Batman and Dale Gessig.

SIEKLICKI - Alphonse J. "Sam" (Schickley) Sieklicki, 97, of 1014 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township. A religious graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, with the Rev. Stephen Frenier officiating. A Mass of Christian will be announced and celebrated at a later date for family and friends. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or online at www.diabetes.org. The Sieklicki family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A guestbook may be signed at www.jameskelleyfh.com.