1/
Andrea Carole Chapman
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - Andrea Carole Chapman, 77, formerly of 34 N. Marshall St., Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Grandview Health Homes, Danville.

Andrea was born in New York City, Borough of Manhattan, New York, Oct. 5, 1943, a daughter of the late Florence (CuIlford) and Andrew Jackson Reno.

She was homemaker and had also been employed for a short time doing housekeeping in a New Jersey hospital.

Andrea was married to Willard Charles Chapman, who preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2019.

She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Chapman, of Shamokin; a daughter, Carole Chapman, of Williamsport; a son, Robert Chapman, and his wife April, of Mount Carmel; grandchildren, Ashley Fodor, and her fiancé, Cody Stach, Randy Fodor and Logan, Leeza and Cody Chapman; a great-grandson, Dante Fodor-Hamilton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

###

CHAPMAN - Andrea Carole Chapman, 77, formerly of 34 N. Marshall St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer the family condolences, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved