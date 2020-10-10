SHAMOKIN - Andrea Carole Chapman, 77, formerly of 34 N. Marshall St., Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Grandview Health Homes, Danville.

Andrea was born in New York City, Borough of Manhattan, New York, Oct. 5, 1943, a daughter of the late Florence (CuIlford) and Andrew Jackson Reno.

She was homemaker and had also been employed for a short time doing housekeeping in a New Jersey hospital.

Andrea was married to Willard Charles Chapman, who preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2019.

She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Chapman, of Shamokin; a daughter, Carole Chapman, of Williamsport; a son, Robert Chapman, and his wife April, of Mount Carmel; grandchildren, Ashley Fodor, and her fiancé, Cody Stach, Randy Fodor and Logan, Leeza and Cody Chapman; a great-grandson, Dante Fodor-Hamilton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

###

CHAPMAN - Andrea Carole Chapman, 77, formerly of 34 N. Marshall St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer the family condolences, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.