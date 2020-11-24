1/
Andrew H. Reich
{ "" }
COAL TOWNSHIP - Andrew H. Reich, 75, of 141 S. Owl St., passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born Feb. 28, 1945, in Milton, a son of Henry and Leafy (Betzko) Reich.

Andrew was a 1963 graduate of Coal Township High School.

He proudly served his county in the U.S. Navy, and later worked as a pipefitter for Local Union 520.

Andrew is survived by a son, Andrew Reich Jr., of Coal Township; three daughters, Phyllis Reichenbach, of Coal Township, Debra Grey and her husband, Scott, of Watsontown, and Brenda Winter and her husband, Harry, of Saint Clair; nine grandsons, Jon Koons Jr., Nicholas Weikel, Derek Reich, Andrew Reich III, Nathan Reich, Bradley Farrow, Michael Lorenz, Wesley Strayer and Thaddeus Strayer; three granddaughters, Cierra Koons, Katie Wilk and her husband, Dale, and Brandie Reichenbach; two great-grandsons, Lucas Reich and John Strayer; two great-granddaughters, Aria Reich and Camreigh Stilson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by a son, Scott Reich; a brother, Lance Reich; and a sister, Marjane Dusick and her husband, Henry.

REICH - Andrew H. Reich, 75, of 141 S. Owl St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Farrow-C. J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made payable to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport 17701. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
