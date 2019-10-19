CLARION - Andrew "Sonny" John Morack, 79, formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Clarion Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Clarion.

He was born in Coal Township, Jan. 20, 1940, a son of the late John "Whitey" Morack and Margaret (Sivack) Morack.

Andrew was a retired deputy sheriff for Northumberland County and was proud to have served as a police officer in Prince George's County, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C. He also previously served as the North Central regional director of the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of Pennsylvania.

Andrew was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, a life member of the NRA, the Clarion Gun Owners' Association and the Knox Township Sportsman Club.

A lifelong drummer, Andrew enjoyed music, as well as spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and camping and playing cards with his children and grandchildren. Most of all, Andrew loved spending time in fellowship with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

Andrew is survived by his son, John Morack and his wife, Donna, of Mount Carmel; his daughters, Margaret Brankovich and her husband, Lon, of Selinsgrove, and Candace Moschella and her husband, Gregory Flemming, of Leonardo, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Steven and Isabelle Moschella, Michael Morack, Ellen and Ryan Brankovich, and Henry Flemming; two great-grandsons, Jaxson Joseph and Declan Steven Moschella; his sister, Anna Marie "Cookie" Darcangelo and brother-in-law Edward, of Den Mar Gardens; as well as his love, Dr. Melanie Parker, of Clarion.

Andrew was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alexandrianna Lowe.

MORACK - Andrew "Sonny" John Morack, 79, formerly of Mount Carmel. Andrew wished to be cremated and on Friday, Nov. 1, his ashes will be buried alongside his beloved parents in a private ceremony, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, in Mount Carmel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, at 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602-2584 (www.ifcj.org). Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion. Friends and family may send condolences, order memorials and obtain additional information by going to www.goblefh.net.