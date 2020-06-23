DANVILLE - Andrew M. Konjura, 85, of Danville, succumbed to cancer Friday, June 19, 2020.

Andy, as he was known to most people, was born in Shamokin, Sept. 24, 1934, a son of the late Andrew A. Konjura and Martha M. (Swartz) Konjura.

On Aug. 4, 1962, he was married to the former Nancy M. Reed, of Shamokin, who survives. His death ends a union of 58 years.

Andy was a graduate of St. Stanislaus School, Shamokin High School, and Johns Hopkins University.

He was a registered professional engineer and was employed in the aerospace and nuclear industries for 40 years in a variety of engineering/management positions, ranging from associate engineer to program manager. Andy retired in 1995, from Bechtel Inc., of San Francisco, following 21 years of service. He returned to the work force on a part-time basis in 2005, as a field representative for the U.S. Census Bureau, and held that position for 11 years before retiring permanently.

In addition to his widow, Andy is survived by his son, David; a daughter-in-law, Theresa; and granddaughter, Ashley, all of Danville; and, his daughter, Terre; a son-in-law, David Enriquez; granddaughters, Ava and Eliza; and a grandson, Jude, all of Shillington.

Andy was the last living member of his original family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, the Rev. Gerald Kedziora, Leon J. Konjura and M. Dolores Konjura Bradley.

KONJURA - Andrew M. Konjura, 85, of Danville. There will be no viewing and internment will be private at the convenience of the family. A graveside burial service will be conducted by the Rev. Joseph Scanlon, of Queen of the Most Holy Church, in Elysburg. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.