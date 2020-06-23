Andrew M. Konjura
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DANVILLE - Andrew M. Konjura, 85, of Danville, succumbed to cancer Friday, June 19, 2020.

Andy, as he was known to most people, was born in Shamokin, Sept. 24, 1934, a son of the late Andrew A. Konjura and Martha M. (Swartz) Konjura.

On Aug. 4, 1962, he was married to the former Nancy M. Reed, of Shamokin, who survives. His death ends a union of 58 years.

Andy was a graduate of St. Stanislaus School, Shamokin High School, and Johns Hopkins University.

He was a registered professional engineer and was employed in the aerospace and nuclear industries for 40 years in a variety of engineering/management positions, ranging from associate engineer to program manager. Andy retired in 1995, from Bechtel Inc., of San Francisco, following 21 years of service. He returned to the work force on a part-time basis in 2005, as a field representative for the U.S. Census Bureau, and held that position for 11 years before retiring permanently.

In addition to his widow, Andy is survived by his son, David; a daughter-in-law, Theresa; and granddaughter, Ashley, all of Danville; and, his daughter, Terre; a son-in-law, David Enriquez; granddaughters, Ava and Eliza; and a grandson, Jude, all of Shillington.

Andy was the last living member of his original family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, the Rev. Gerald Kedziora, Leon J. Konjura and M. Dolores Konjura Bradley.

KONJURA - Andrew M. Konjura, 85, of Danville. There will be no viewing and internment will be private at the convenience of the family. A graveside burial service will be conducted by the Rev. Joseph Scanlon, of Queen of the Most Holy Church, in Elysburg. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-5655
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved