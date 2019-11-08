SWARTHMORE - Angelina "Angie" G. (Bongarzone) Scandle, 87, of Swarthmore, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Mount Carmel and raised in Shamokin. She loved to go back and visit her family there.

Angie was very religious and faithfully attended Mass. The Blessed Mother and St. Teresa were her favorite statues.

Angie was a homebody. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and cooking, but most of all she loved having big family gatherings.

Angie was the beloved wife of Francis "Frank" T. Scandle; a loving mother of Joseph (Kathy), Thomas (late Lynn), Michael (Maria), Frank Jr. (Madeline) and Anthony (Tabbi) Scandle; an adoring grandmother to nine grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a wonderful sister to the late Theresa, Stella, Antoinette, Mary, Anthony and Joseph.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Catherine (Paravati) Bongarzone.

SCANDLE - Angelina "Angie" G. (Bongarzone) Scandle, 87, of Swarthmore. Family and friends are invited to her visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Notre Dame deLourdes Church, 990 Fairview Ave., Swarthmore, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Offer online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home.