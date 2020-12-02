MOUNT CARMEL - Angeline D. Malick, 85, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Pottsville, Jan. 23, 1935.

She attended Mount Carmel schools.

Angeline loved socializing with people. She was a loving mother and cherished the time she spent with her family.

Surviving are a son, Donald Malick and his wife, Diane, of Mount Carmel; three daughters, Lisa Ososkie, of Den-Mar Gardens, Joanne Melnick, of Mount Carmel, and Angela Barilla, of Mount Carmel; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marianne Gummel, Feb. 26, 2006.

