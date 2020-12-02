1/
Angeline D. Malick
MOUNT CARMEL - Angeline D. Malick, 85, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Pottsville, Jan. 23, 1935.

She attended Mount Carmel schools.

Angeline loved socializing with people. She was a loving mother and cherished the time she spent with her family.

Surviving are a son, Donald Malick and his wife, Diane, of Mount Carmel; three daughters, Lisa Ososkie, of Den-Mar Gardens, Joanne Melnick, of Mount Carmel, and Angela Barilla, of Mount Carmel; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marianne Gummel, Feb. 26, 2006.

MALICK - Angeline D. Malick, 85, of Mount Carmel. A religious funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating, at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
