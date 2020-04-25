SHAMOKIN - Ann C. Yanchuck, 83, of Shamokin, and formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 13, 1936, in Ashland, a daughter of the late Stanley and Elizabeth (Petroskie) Dobson. She lived the early part of her life in Mount Carmel, before moving to Shamokin.

Ann was a 1954 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Ann was first married Jan. 5, 1955, in Our Mother of Consolation Church, Mount Carmel, to Anthony R. Bressi, who preceded her in death June 20, 1987. On Feb. 12, 1999, in Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, she married Joseph J. Yanchuck, who preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2017.

She worked as a housekeeper and cook at the former St. Edward's Church rectory, in Shamokin. She also did private housekeeping in the area.

Ann was a very active member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, and formerly was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Mount Carmel. She was a CCD instructor in Mount Carmel for 10 years and at Mother Cabrini Church for 25 years. Ann was also a choir member, and volunteered at the parish picnic, the Bloomsburg Fair and at bingo. Ann faithfully prayed the rosary several times each day.

Survivors include two daughters, Valerie Watson and her husband, David, of Fairmont, West Virginia, and Sister Pamela Bressi, I.H.M., of Bryn Mawr; a grandson, Eliot Watson and his wife, Shannon, of Scott Depot, West Virginia; a sister, Barbara Benjock, of Hickory, North Carolina; a brother, Ralph Dobson, of Syracuse, New York; nieces and nephews; four stepchildren, Kathleen Fisher and her husband, Robert, of New Bern, North Carolina, Joseph Yanchuck and his wife, Melissa, of Lancaster, Timothy Yanchuck and his wife, Lisa, of Lebanon, and Gregory Yanchuck and his wife, Beth Ann, of Mahanoy City.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Peslen, Rita Kopchak and Jean Valerio; and two brothers, Joseph and Stanley Dobson.

Ann's family would like to thank the entire staff of the Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their outstanding care and concern for their mother during her stay at the nursing center.

YANCHUCK - Ann C. Yanchuck, 83, of Shamokin, and formerly of Mount Carmel. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the funeral service will be private. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.