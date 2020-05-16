MOUNT CARMEL - Ann E. Wenrich, 83, of 136 N. Maple St., passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. Her family was at her side throughout her illness.She was born Sept. 22, 1936, as the former Ann Cannon, and was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Quinn) Cannon. Ann was a lifelong resident of Mount Carmel and enjoyed the town she lived in.She graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic High School and was given the honor of "May Queen" during her high school years. She was known by many people as she would frequently be seen walking from one end of town to the other. She enjoyed watching the Mount Carmel Band march down Third Street during football season. Ann would frequent town for a cup of coffee and a bite to eat.In her earlier years, Ann was employed at Packaging Resources. After retiring, she decided to help at Winnie The Pooh Day Care, which was her favorite place to work. She truly enjoyed taking care of the children. Working in the day care was a natural fit as her personality was one of warmth, kindness and gentleness, which she will be remembered for. She was fondly known to the children as "Ms. Ann."She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.Ann was a loving mother and nana. She enjoyed watching the Penn State football games with her son. She also enjoyed going to her daughter's home in Elysburg where she spent time with her grandchildren, Joe, Monica and Hannah, and was able to watch them grow. She would always tell them, "You are my sunshine." Her family meant the world to her.Surviving are her son, Phil Wenrich, of Mount Carmel; her daughter, Corinne Kleman and her husband, Joe, of Elysburg; her precious grandchildren, Joe Kleman, Monica Kleman and Hannah Kleman all of Elysburg; her sister, Corinne Cannon, of Mount Carmel; extended family, Mary, Vince, Dave and Jacob Kleman; two sisters-in-law, Connie Wenrich and Barbara Wenrich; and two nephews, Dave and John Wenrich.She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her brother, Bernard Cannon.WENRICH - Ann E. Wenrich, 83, of 136 N. Maple St., M Ount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saint's Cemetery, Bear Gap. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Ann, donate a food item or canned good to your local food bank. The Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for Ann's family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 16, 2020.