ALLENTOWN - Ann G. Zungolo, 92, of 803 N. Wahneta St., and a former resident of Coal Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Westminster Village in Allentown.

She was born in Shamokin, Jan. 23, 1927, a daughter of the late Ann (Burke) and George Skoskie.

Ann was married to Carlo A. Zungolo, who preceded her in death Feb. 26, 1993.

She was employed as a senior baser at I.T.T., an electronics company.

Ann was of the Catholic faith and was a parishioner at the former St. Stephen Church, Coal Township.

Ann is survived by her three sons, Carl G. Zungolo, Anthony J. Zungolo and Glenn R. Zungolo and their families.

As per Ann's wishes, a private funeral service and viewing will be held for her immediate family only. Her interment will be with her husband at Indiantown Gap National Veterans Cemetery, Annville. The Zungolo family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.