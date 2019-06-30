SHAMOKIN - Ann L. Kreisher, 91, of Shamokin, passed away on May 15, 2019, after complications from a fall.

She was born Feb. 13, 1928, a daughter of A.Z. Marlette and Vera Quinn. She grew up in Shamokin and lived on Dewart Street for almost her entire life, something she was quite proud of.

She married William J. Kreisher Sr. in 1949. They had two boys; William Jr. and Robert.

She spent many years as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Edgewood Pool. Teaching children to swim was a true joy for her. Ann worked for Northern Central Bank as a teller for many years.

After retiring, Ann moved to California for a few years to be closer to family, but it was a longing for friends and her hometown that brought her home. Ann loved to spend her summers at the pool and time with friends playing cards. Time with family also provided for good memories, as she often talked about visiting her sister in California and her family trip to Disney World at the age of 82!

Ann Kreisher is survived by her grandson, Scott Kreisher, of Bloomsburg; sister, Vera Lou Hershey, of California; and numerous nephews and a niece

She is predeceased by her husband, Bill Sr.; sons; Bill Jr. and Robert; and brother, Dr. John "Jack" Marlette.

A private family gathering was held in May with a public mass in her honor to be held at Mother Cabrini Church.

###

{span}KREISHER - Ann L. Kreisher, 91, of Shamokin. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Mother Cabrini Church, 200 N. Shamokin St. at Webster Street, Shamokin. Her cremains were previously interred with her husband in St. Edward Cemetery, Coal Township. The Kreisher family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch Street at Maple Street, Coal Township.{/span}