Ann M. Knoell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNT CARMEL - Ann M. Knoell, of Mount Carmel, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.She was a daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Paskavich) Nashlenas.She was married to Max Knoell, who preceded her in death March 26, 1977.Ann was a member of the former Holy Cross Church and a member of Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel.Surviving are her nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Emily M. Kerdock, June 14, 2001, and Mary Nashlenas, March 10, 2008; and three brothers, Frank Nashlenas, Feb. 28, 2005, John Nashlenas, in 1995, and Alex Nashlenas, in 1981.KNOELL - Ann M. Knoell, of Mount Carmel. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved