MOUNT CARMEL - Ann M. Knoell, of Mount Carmel, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.She was a daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Paskavich) Nashlenas.She was married to Max Knoell, who preceded her in death March 26, 1977.Ann was a member of the former Holy Cross Church and a member of Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel.Surviving are her nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Emily M. Kerdock, June 14, 2001, and Mary Nashlenas, March 10, 2008; and three brothers, Frank Nashlenas, Feb. 28, 2005, John Nashlenas, in 1995, and Alex Nashlenas, in 1981.KNOELL - Ann M. Knoell, of Mount Carmel. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 23, 2020.