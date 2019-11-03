SUNBURY - Ann Marie Lee, 77, formerly of 15th Street, Northumberland, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Golden Living Mansion Nursing Home, Sunbury.

She was born in Coal Township, May 24, 1942, a daughter of the late Genevieve (Bordell) and Edward Lee.

Ann Marie attended Shamokin schools.

She was a resident of Keystone Homes since her parents passing. She was employed by Suncom Industries until her retirement.

Ann Marie loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed shopping for clothes, eating out and doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches.

She was a devout Catholic.

Ann Marie is survived by her loving family, including, a sister, Frances Culp and her husband, Fred, of Shamokin; a niece, Mary Anne Stump and her husband, Ronald, of Gordon; and two nephews, Anthony Brennan, of Coal Township, and Patrick Brennan and his wife, Stephanie, of San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

LEE - Ann Marie Lee, 77, formerly of 15th Street, Northumberland. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mother Cabrini Church, 200 N. Shamokin St. at Webster St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Martin Kobos, O.F.M., Conv., as celebrant. Interment will follow Mass at St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.