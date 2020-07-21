ELYSBURG - Ann Snyder Roadarmel, 87, of Elysburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

She was born Feb. 24, 1933, in Danville, Ann was a daughter of the late Florence Cook Snyder and Frank (Les) Snyder.

Ann enrolled in Bloomsburg State Teacher's College, earning both bachelor and master degrees in business education. While her children were young, Ann stayed at home to care for them and operated Ann's Knitting Nook on the corner of East Mahoning and Ferry streets, in Danville. She loved teaching people of all ages how to knit and crochet and ran regular weekly classes in her shop.

After her children started to school, Ann obtained a job teaching business education at Southern Columbia High School. Fondly known as "Mrs. Z" to her students, Ann taught many useful skills to her students and especially enjoyed the challenge of transitioning them from typewriters to computers.

Ann was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and held several offices in the former Danville chapter. She was also active in both the Ralpho Township Alumni Association and The Ralpho Business Association.

Additionally, she was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Emmanuel United Methodist Church, in Danville, where she served in many roles including, membership secretary, lay leader and choir member.

Ann loved to sew and made beautiful quilts and other handmade objects as gifts for friends and family. She also enjoyed putting together puzzles, sharing the history of Elysburg and challenging her mind with Sudoku.

Surviving Ann are her children Beth (Timothy) Mauk, of Bloomsburg, and Wesley Zeigenfuse, of Canton, Connecticut; and her grandchildren, Kyle (Alison) Mauk, of St. Augustine, Florida, and Logan Mauk, of Herndon, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, her first husband, Ardell E. Zeigenfuse, and her second spouse, Donald Roadarmel, preceded her in death.

ROADARMEL - Ann Snyder Roadarmel, 87, of Elysburg. At Ann's request, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family to keep her friends and family safe at this time. The family will provide flowers but memorial contributions can be made to the Ralpho Township Public Library, in Elysburg. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Services, Elysburg, is in charge of arrangements. Joseph Murray, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director.