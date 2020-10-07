COAL TOWNSHIP - Anna C. Lauer, 100, formerly of 1547 W. Montgomery St., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township. Anna entered the Mountain View Manor on Jan. 2, 2014.

Anna was born in Trevorton, June 2, 1920, a daughter of the Mary (Bridi) and Luigi Digiovani.

Anna was married to Henry L. Lauer for 48 years. Anna was of the Catholic faith.

Anna is survived by a daughter, Lorraine Dewey and her husband, Michael, of Fort Collins, Colorado; a grandson, John Wagner, of Coal Township; a grandson, David Lauer, of Coal Township; a grandson, Joseph Wagner and his wife, Andria Zaia, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Thomas Wagner, of Coal Township; a great-granddaughter, Jenelle Wagner, of Shamokin; a great-grandson, John Wagner Jr., of Coal Township; and many nieces and nephews.

LAUER - Anna C. Lauer, 100, formerly of 1547 W. Montgomery St., Coal Township. Service and interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being taken care of by the James Kelley Funeral Home, Coal Township. To offer condolences or share a memory with the Lauer Family, please sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.