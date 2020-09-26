PERRY, Fla. - Anna E. (Nicholas) Sharr, 91, of Perry, Florida, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 11, 1929, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, the daughter of the late Stanley Nicholas and Ruth (Saylor) Nicholas and stepfather, Dean Nicholas Sr.

On July 28, 1951, she married Robert D. Sharr and celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Anna loved spending time with family. She also loved sewing, crocheting and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert D Sharr; her son, James "Jimmie" Sharr; granddaughter, Donna May Fenstermacher; grandson, Robert "Bobby" Sharr III and her sister, Dorothy Bryson.

Surviving are five sons, Eugene, Charles, Wayne "Peanut" Sharr, all from Watsontown; Wyatt Sharr, of Milton; a daughter, Elaine Fenstermacher, of Perry, Florida; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a stepsister, Janet Reynolds, and a stepbrother, Harold Nicholas, both of Watsontown.

SHARR - Anna E. (Nicholas) Sharr, 91, of Perry, Florida. In keeping with her wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family.