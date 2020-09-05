1/
Anna E. Wilkinson
NORTHUMBERLAND - Anna E. Wilkinson, 92, of Northumberland, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Nottingham Village Nursing Home, in Northumberland.

She was born in Irish Valley, July 3, 1928, a daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Higgins) Johns. She was a lifelong resident of Trevorton.

Anna was a 1946 graduate of Trevorton High School.

Anna was married May 17, 1947, in Lincoln Street United Methodist Church, Shamokin, to Ira "Junior" Wilkinson, who preceded her in death Oct. 21, 2009.

She was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.

Anna enjoyed camping with family and friends.

Anna is survived by a daughter, Sally Hoch and her husband, David, of Herndon; a son, Ira "Sput" Wilkinson and his wife, Susan, of Trevorton; four grandchildren, Sherri Smyre, Brian D. Hoch, Elizabeth Hummel and John Wilkinson; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers; and a sister.

WILKINSON - Anna E. Wilkinson, 92, of Northumberland, and formerly of Trevorton. Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home
841 W. Shamokin St.
Trevorton, PA 17881
