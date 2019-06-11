DEPEW, N.Y. - Anna (Straub) Fertig, 97, of Depew, New York, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Brothers of Mercy Nursing Facility, in Clarence New York.

Anna was born Aug. 26, 1921, in Chicago Illinois, a daughter of the late Agnes and Elmer Straub.

Anna lived in Shamokin before she was brought to Depew, New York.

Anna was married to the late Marlin Fertig in Shamokin.

Surviving is her daughter, Lorraine Hoffhines (Richard); grandchild, Scott and Christopher (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Tyler (Mariah), Corey, Alivia, Isabelle and Brady; a great-great grandson, Roman; and a sister, Esther.

In addition to her husband and parents, Anna was preceded in death by sisters, Gloria and Faylene; and brothers, Earl, William and Leon.

###

FERTIG - Anna (Straub) Fertig, 97, of Depew, New York. A grave side service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Northumberland Memorial Park, 2956 State Route 61, Stonington 17801. A brunch will be held at Masser's Restaurant, 5281 State Route 61, Paxinos 17860, immediately after the service.