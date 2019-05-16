The News Item

Anna H. Fickinger (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
ASHLAND - Anna H. Fickinger, 81, of Ashland, had an appointment with the Lord Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Ashland, July 28,1937, a daughter of the late George S. and Mary (Megosh) Kripplebauer.

Anna graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1955.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland.

Anna worked for over 50 years on the Board of Elections in Ashland's Third Ward. She enjoyed bingo and was proud of her family and her athletic abilities, playing basketball, volley ball and softball.

Surviving are three sons and three daughters, Lona, wife of Kenneth Schreffler, of Lavelle, Susan, wife of Ron Mattes, of North Carolina, Ann, wife of Glenn Barwicki, of Kulpmont, David, husband of Cindy, of Ashland, Kirk, husband of Louann, of Ashland, and Carl Fickinger, of Ashland; a sister, Mary Frances Nowroski, wife of Thomas, of Atlas; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Fickinger, in 2008; a grandson, Glenn F. Barwicki, in 1992; and a sister, Mary Stepanchick in 2009.

FICKINGER - Anna H. Fickinger, 81, of Ashland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1116 Walnut St., Ashland, at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Paul Rothermel as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mauritius Cemetery, Ashland. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., 901 Center St., Ashland, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Go to www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in The News Item on May 16, 2019
