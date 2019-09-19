ATLAS - Anna M. DiRienzo, 92, formerly of Atlas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima.

She was born in Mount Carmel on Sept. 1, 1927, a daughter of the late John and Ellen (Landy) Malonoski.

She attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel schools.

Prior to her retirement, Anna was a seamstress in the local garment industry.

On April 19, 1952, in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, she married Joseph C. DiRienzo, who preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2010.

She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel, and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU).

Anna enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, needlepoint and crocheting.

Surviving are four sons, David DiRienzo and his wife, Diane, of Avon, Ohio, William DiRienzo, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Joseph DiRienzo and his wife, Virginia, of Bellefonte, and James DiRienzo and his wife, Sharon, of Thornton; five grandchildren, John David, Nickolas, Sara, Amy and Hannah; one sister, Eleanor Wojcik, of Aston; and one brother, Gerald Becoski, of East Berlin.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Anna was preceded in death by three brothers, William Malonoski, John Malonoski and Peter Becoski.

###

DIRIENZO - Anna M. DiRienzo, 92, formerly of Atlas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Andrew J. Stahmer as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.