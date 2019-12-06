MOUNT CARMEL - Anna M. (Drucis) Flynn, 99, of 22 East Avenue, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Anna was born June 2, 1920, a daughter of the late Dominic and Alice (Green) Drucis.

On Aug. 16, 1941, in Our Mother of Consolation Church, she married Bernard Flynn Sr. Anna was a woman of faith, family and she loved Mount Carmel.

Anna was the oldest member and longest living member, 70 years, of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

She was also a member of Divine Redeemer Church, formerly known as Our Mother of Consolation Church.

Anna is survived by her son, Bernard Flynn and his wife, Peggy, of Florida; her daughter, Julie Griffiths and her husband, Robert, of Mount Carmel; three grandsons, Bernard Flynn III and his wife, Wendy, of Strong, Joseph and his wife,

Ann, of New Jersey, and David, of Philadelphia; a granddaughter, Shannon Manzo and her husband, Mike, of Hershey; a great-grandson, Patrick Gleason; three great-granddaughters, Kelley Flynn, Katie Flynn and Maggie Gleason; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Anna was the last living member of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters.

FLYNN - Anna M. (Drucis) Flynn, 99, of 22 East Avenue, Mount Carmel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer as celebrant. Burial will follow the service in Our Mother of Consolation Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Avenue, Mount Carmel 17851, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851 or Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.