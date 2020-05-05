COAL TOWNSHIP - Anna M. (Ringis) Kinder, 95, formerly of Shamokin, died at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Coal Township, where she resided since January 2019.She was born in Shamokin, Sept. 15, 1924, a daughter of the late Martin L. and Josephine (Dardenecz) Ringis.Ann was a dedicated wife and a loving, caring and compassionate woman who always had a kind word to say about everyone. She spoke Lithuanian, Polish and English and was especially proud of her Lithuanian ancestry.She was a terrific baker and was always providing delicious treats to her nieces and nephews, and, of course, her husband, George. Ann and George were avid walkers and often could be seen in the streets of Coal Township and Shamokin. They spent many of their years together caring for the cemeteries in the Springfield section of Coal Township, especially St. Michael's Lithuanian Cemetery.They were regular customers of, and became friends with, the proprietors and workers at many of the wonderful shops and restaurants in downtown Shamokin. Ann was a dedicated bingo player and loved socializing with many of her friends at church functions and later in life with her many friends at Lincoln Towers in Shamokin. She participated in most, if not all, activities during her many years at Lincoln Towers and enjoyed spending time with her friends there.Ann was employed for more than 20 years at the former Shroyer's Dress Factory. She enjoyed a special bond with her former fellow co-workers. More recently, she was able to spend more than the last year of her life with her younger sister, Rose Paczcoskie, as residents and roommates at Mountain View Manor.She was a patient of Dr. Ahmad Wardeh, Dr. Wayne Miller and Physicians Assistant Jen Keer who took excellent care of her and formed a special bond of friendship with her.Ann was dedicated to her extended family, especially her nieces and nephews, and she will be greatly missed by them.Ann is survived by her sister, Rose Paczoskie; and a number of nieces and nephews.Ann was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Kinder, Sept. 14, 2000; four sisters, Helen Kirkilo, Mary Kuzinski, Florence Pajka and Agnes Ringus; and three brothers, Leo Ringis, Joseph Ringis and Anthony Ringis.KINDER - Anna M. (Ringis) Kinder, 95, of Coal Township, and formerly of Shamokin. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be made in St. Michael's Lithuanian Cemetery, Coal Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner Inc., Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg. Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Item on May 5, 2020.