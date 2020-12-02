MOUNT CARMEL - Anna M. Pinamonti, 97, formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Locust Gap, Oct. 17, 1923, a daughter of the late John and Eva (Bloom) Schober.

She was a 1941 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Anna was a retired seamstress, having been employed in the local garment industry.

On March 23, 1941, in Elkton, Maryland, she married Joseph S. Pinamonti Sr., who preceded her in death Jan. 18, 2006.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Mount Carmel, where she serves as a lector for 20 years. She was also a member of the Legion of Mary, the Rosary and Altar societies of the parish, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas' Court Our Lady of Victory No. 588, the Sunflower Club of Shamokin, the Mount Carmel Senior Action Center and the Ramblers.

Surviving are a daughter, Nancy Beaghley, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two sons, Joseph Pinamonti Jr., of Keystone, Florida, and Michael D. Pinamonti, of Mechanicsburg; a daughter-in-law, Deanna Pinamonti, of Fort Myers, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, by her son, John R. Pinamonti; and a brother, William Schober.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851.