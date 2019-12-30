MOUNT CARMEL - Anna M. (Sheetz) Varano, 93 long-lived years, met God on the 27th of December 2019.

Her job of caring for and protecting the people she loved so fiercely is done - and we are all so blessed to have had her.

Our Mom has joined her mother and father, Anna and Steve, her brothers, Albert and Father Steve, and her son, Gerard.

She leaves behind her three surviving children, a daughter-in-law, five granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, a great-grandson, an extended family of cousins, nieces and a nephew, and all of their families, to carry on her memory in their hearts. And so we will.

###

VARANO - Anna M. Varano, 93, of Mount Carmel. Since Mom didn't like to be the center of attention, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, cards or donations, we ask that you do a kind deed or selfless act for someone in her memory. It can only make a world without her in it a little bit better place. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J Lucas IV, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.