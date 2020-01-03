BLACKWOOD, N.J. - Anna Mae Matulewicz, 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Born in Mount Carmel, Anna Mae was a daughter and only child of the late Frank and Anna Pulaski.

She was a graduate Of Mount Carmel High School Class of 1952.

Anna Mae was the beloved wife of Paul W. Matulewicz. They celebrated 64 years of marriage.

She was a retired school bus driver for Gloucester Township Public Schools and a lector and CCD teacher for St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, Blackwood.

Anna Mae loved animals, children, music and travel and meeting regularly with her local traveling friends for lunch or game night, which she enjoyed immensely. Her unfailing kindness and generous spirit were hallmarks of her life.

A devout, good and godly woman, Anna Mae's heart was boundless in its capacity to give and forgive. Anna Mae was an accomplished cook and homemaker who delighted in a full table surrounded by her beloved family, particularly on Christmas Eve (the traditional Polish Wigilia). She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Anna Mae was the cherished mother of Mary Frances (David), Pauline, William (Elizabeth), Michael (Sherri), Stephen (Sharon) and Susan (Robert); grandmother of Michael (Kasia), Brianna (Daniel), Miranda (Sacha), Matthew, Mark, Meghan, Lucas and Anna.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Paul; and a grandson, Thomas.