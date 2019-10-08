TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Anna Mae Nemetz (Cheslock), 87, passed away peacefully in her home of 56 years on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Born and raised in Shamokin, Anna Mae married her hometown sweetheart, John Walter Nemetz, in 1953. After living briefly in Michigan where she worked for the telephone company, the couple settled in Toms River.

Anna Mae is survived by her husband, John, and their three children, Leon, of Toms River, Lawrence (Jennifer), of Sacramento, California, and Marianne Mashek (William), of Bethesda, Maryland, and four grandchildren, Harrison and Charles Nemetz and Emily and Rebecca Mashek. Her sister, Patricia Martini, of Wilmington, North Carolina, also survives her.

Anna Mae was a teacher's aide for the Toms River School District for 17 years and enjoyed traveling with friends and family after her retirement. She was also adept in offering keen insights on sports and current events, particularly baseball and politics.

NEMETZ - Anna Mae Nemetz (Cheslock), 87, of Toms River, New Jersey, and formerly of Shamokin. A Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal.