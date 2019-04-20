Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Mae Scovack.

LEESBURG, Florida - Anna Mae Scovack, 86, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Mount Carmel, Feb. 15, 1933, a daughter of Catherine (Daugherty) and Charles Leiby.

She graduated from Our Lady Catholic School of Mount Carmel.

Anna married the late Joseph A. Scovack Sr., and they had 58 loving years together before his passing in 2008. The family moved to Leesburg in 1976, from Shamokin.

She enjoyed many trips back to Pennsylvania for family get-togethers. She worked and enjoyed nursing, but most important was taking care of family.

Anna will be greatly missed and is survived by two daughters, Jane (Charles) Polokowski of Catawissa, and Cathy (Jeff) Kelly; four sons, Joseph Jr. (Melody), Vince Sr. (Dee), John and Kenny, all of Florida; 21 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three sons, Frank, Jerry and Charles; and a grandson, Charles Jr.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Leesburg, Florida, at 11 a.m. Thursday. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, Florida.