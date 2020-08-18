1/
Anna Marena
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DANVILLE - Anna Marena, 98, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Danville.

Originally from the Big Mountain section of Coal Township, Anna was born Dec. 12, 1921, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Kathryn (Chowka) Marena.

Anna attended the former Clay School, in Big Mountain.

She was a member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, and the St. Anna Society.

Anna was a quiet woman of deep faith and generosity. After losing her mother at a young age, Anna became the matriarch of the family. She raised her younger siblings and cared for her aging father with love and devotion. As the last surviving member of her family, she looked forward to the day they would all be together again.

Anna loved her flower garden and her dogs, Trixie, Missy and Mickey. She tolerated the neighbor children who were always under foot and pestered her endlessly. On a daily basis, the children would hear her utter the phrase, "Idy domiv spaty!" ("Go home and go to sleep!") but it was always said with fondness, and those children built life-long friendships with Anna.

Survivors include her dear friends and caregivers, Heather and Andrew Makal; along with her Big Mountain family, the Sharps (Donna, Pam, and Robert).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve and Peter Marena; and four sisters, Helen, Mary, Julia and Kathryn Marena.

MARENA - Anna Marena, 98, formerly of Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Daniel Troyan officiating. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Stephen Chowka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Interment
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephen Chowka Funeral Home
114 N. Shamokin St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-7661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved