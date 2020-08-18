DANVILLE - Anna Marena, 98, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Danville.

Originally from the Big Mountain section of Coal Township, Anna was born Dec. 12, 1921, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Kathryn (Chowka) Marena.

Anna attended the former Clay School, in Big Mountain.

She was a member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, and the St. Anna Society.

Anna was a quiet woman of deep faith and generosity. After losing her mother at a young age, Anna became the matriarch of the family. She raised her younger siblings and cared for her aging father with love and devotion. As the last surviving member of her family, she looked forward to the day they would all be together again.

Anna loved her flower garden and her dogs, Trixie, Missy and Mickey. She tolerated the neighbor children who were always under foot and pestered her endlessly. On a daily basis, the children would hear her utter the phrase, "Idy domiv spaty!" ("Go home and go to sleep!") but it was always said with fondness, and those children built life-long friendships with Anna.

Survivors include her dear friends and caregivers, Heather and Andrew Makal; along with her Big Mountain family, the Sharps (Donna, Pam, and Robert).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve and Peter Marena; and four sisters, Helen, Mary, Julia and Kathryn Marena.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Daniel Troyan officiating. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872.