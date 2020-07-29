1/
Anna Mazur
MARLTON, NJ - Anna Mazur (nee Mychack) of Marlton, New Jersey, passed away Wedneday, July 8, 2020, just shy of her 100th birthday.

"Hauncha" was born in Atlas, July 30, 1920, and was married to Anthony "Peanuts" Mazur, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by Eileen (George) Zaharchak and Ann Marie (Harry) Schwartzer, as well as great- and grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Mychack and Veronica Kochan Mychack; and all of her seven siblings, Mary (Anthony) Lukanski, Helen (Anthony) Hashuga, John (Helen Czerwinski) Mychack, Peter (Thelma Kirchoff) Mychack, Catherine (Vince) Piechoski, infant George Mychack, and Dorothy (Jack) Washeleski.

She will be sadly missed by her immediate and extended families and friends.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 29, 2020.
