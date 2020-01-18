ATLAS - Anna (Marziani) Radzai, 93, of 414 W. Saylor St., passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her residence with family at her side.

She was born in Atlas, Dec. 20, 1926, a daughter of the late Carl and Angelina (Garcia) Marziani.

She attended school in Atlas.

In 1969, at St. Mary's Church, she married the late Ben Radzai.

She worked as a seamstress and nursing aid at Mountain View Manor.

Anna was a member of Divine Redeemer Church.

Anna is survived by two daughters, Roseann Kulick, of Atlas, and Barbara Bobko and her husband, Paul, of Florida; a son, Louis Kroh, of Shamokin; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Mike Garcia, of Paxinos, and Pat Marziani, of Florida; two sisters, Florence Marchette, of Bensalem, and Dela Hanlon, of Harrisburg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Carl Kroh; a brother, Bernard Marzaini; and a grandson, Louis Kroh Jr.

RADZAI - Anna (Marziani) Radzai, 93, of 414 W. Saylor St., Atlas. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer as celebrant. Burial will follow in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.