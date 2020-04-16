SHAMOKIN - Anna Salvador Stamets, of Shamokin, a servant of God, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister passed away peacefully at Edgewood Commons at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Sunday, April 12, 2020.

She was born in Shamokin, June 10, 1928, a daughter of Anna and Luigi Salvatore, of Amantea, Italy.

She was a 1946 graduate of Shamokin High School.

She worked at Lark's Dress Co. in Shamokin for many years before retiring to spend more time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is best described by the way she lived her life - as a loving and giving person who would do anything for anybody in need.

Anna was a highly talented and gifted seamstress/tailor who was able to create beautiful clothing for herself, her daughter, her grandchildren and friends. She was truly devoted to her family who knew her as a positive and loving spirit who brought joy, energy and happiness wherever she went. She was a kind and friendly woman with an abundance of energy, a great sense of humor, a ready wit and an extraordinarily generous heart.

She was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Shamokin.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline A. Sheehan and her husband, James, of Carlisle; three grandchildren, Jessica Sheehan Hill, of Mechanicsburg, Jason P. Sheehan and his wife, Diane, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Jonas M. Sheehan and his wife, Maryellen, of Hershey; six great-grandchildren, Dejah Hill, Kimball and Darrah Sheehan, and Jimmy, Daniel and Meredith Sheehan; and two sisters, Mary Stevenson and Viola Brunetti.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend and loving companion, Joe Checchi; brothers, Michael and Lou Salvatore, and Tom Salvador; and sisters, Frances Furgele, Helen Kulp, Theresa Hile, Florence Bonshock and Jeanne Johns.

She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

STAMETS - Anna Salvador Stamets, 91, of Shamokin. A burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery, in Carlisle, and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Anna's memory can do so to the of Greater Pennsylvania, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg 17110. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.