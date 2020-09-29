COAL TOWNSHIP - Anna T. Troutman, 100, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of 438 W. Mulberry St., Shamokin, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Mount View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Shamokin, July 18, 1920, a daughter of the late Felix and Frances (Jacewicz) Kulbacki. She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin area.

She attended St. Stanislaus School.

Anna was first married Dec. 29, 1943, to Andrew Chervanick, who preceded her in death Oct. 13, 1958. She was then married July 6, 1971, in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, to Carlos A. Troutman, who also preceded her in death in 2001.

She was employed at Shroyer's Dress Factory as a sewing machine operator.

She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, the Starlite Club, Ramblers Club and the Shamokin Senior Action Center.

Anna is survived by her son, Joseph Chervanick, of Shamokin; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Anna was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Edward Kulbacki; and two sisters, Violet Wisniewski and Helen O'Brien.

TROUTMAN - Anna T. Troutman, 100, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, and formerly of 438 W. Mulberry St., Shamokin. There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at Our Lady of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, at 10 a.m. Saturday for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Coal Township. Leonard J. Lucas Jr. supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.