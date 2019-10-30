BETHLEHEM - Anna Valera Kanaskie, 90, of Bethlehem, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

She was born in Marion Heights, a daughter of Lorenzo "Lawrence" and Mary (Mudrick) Valera.

She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Kanaskie.

Anna was a devoted member of Mother Cabrini Roman Catholic Church in Shamokin where she was a member of the Franciscan Third Order Lay People Confraternity of Penitents and Eucharistic Minister. She worked at the National Ticket Co. as a ticket cutter for many years.

She enjoyed traveling to Spain to visit her family. Anna was devoted to her family and cherished her time with them.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Richard L. Kanaskie and his wife, Charlene M., of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Andrew A. Kanaskie and his wife, Kelsey A., Matthew A. Kanaskie, Jacqueline M. Kanaskie and Nicholas E. Kanaskie; a great-grandchild, Claire V. Kanaskie; a brother, Richard Valera, of Florida; and sisters, Mary Hemerka, of Florida, Isabel Sherron, of Florida, and Dolores Shaulinski, of New York.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Cabrini Roman Catholic Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com.