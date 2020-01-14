SHENANDOAH - Anna Lorraine (Seedor) Yoncoski, 90, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, on her birthday at the Shenandoah Manor Nursing Home following a short illness. She was a lifelong resident of Coal Township.

Born Jan. 13, 1930, in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Tarsel) Seedor.

Anna was married Oct. 18, 1952 in St. Stephen's Church to John E. Yoncoski who survives. She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church and then Mother Cabrini.

Anna worked as a seamstress at Larks Dress Factory for many years. She was passionate about cooking, having perfected many recipes such as her pierogies and halupki (Polish pigeons), as well as all of the baked goods she would make. She loved playing board games with her grandchildren and watching TV at night with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, John, who resides in Coal Township. Daughters Mary Ann Haupt and her husband, David, of Hazle Township; Carol Valanoski and partner Stephen Roman, of Brockton, and Darlene Dimm, of Coal Township. Ten grandchildren, Angela Haupt and Tara Kanyak, of Perkasie; Kristy Haupt, of Fairfax Station, Va.; Melissa Snyder and her husband, Andrew, of Summerville, SC.; Kristen Valanoski and her husband, Casimir Fornalski, of San Francisco, CA; Matthew Valanoski, of Bloomsburg; Steven Valanoski, of Bloomsburg; Nicholas Dimm, of Virginia Beach, VA; Zachary Haupt and his wife, Jennifer, of Reading; Alexis Haupt, of Hazle Township, and Alexander Hughes, of Coal Township, and five great-grandchildren; Mallory, Emily, Jackson, Cash and Lucas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Anthony and Albert, and four sisters, Florence, Eleanor, Margaret and Theresa.

YONCOSKI - Anna Yoncoski, 90, of Shenandoah. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., Supervisor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.