MOUNT CARMEL - Anne Mary (Fisher) Harrison, 73, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Shamokin on April 28, 1946, she was the daughter of the late George and Arlene (Hamdan) Fisher.

Anne was a graduate of Kulpmont High School.

On June 15, 1968, she married the love of her life, Thomas Harrison, who preceded her in death.

Anne was a member of Divine Redeemer Church.

Anne is survived by a son, Thomas Harrison, and his wife, Debra, of Massachusetts; a daughter, Georgiana Harrison, of Florida; a brother, Joseph Fisher, and his wife, Marlene; and a sister-in-law, Rita Zeveney, and her husband, George, of Hunlock Creek. In addition to her husband and parents, Anne was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Fisher and Jim Fisher.

HARRISON - Anne Mary (Fisher) Harrison, 73, Mount Carmel. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine Street, Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.