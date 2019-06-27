The News Item

Anne Mary (Fisher) Harrison

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Mary (Fisher) Harrison.
Service Information
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA
17851
(570)-339-4110
Obituary
Send Flowers

MOUNT CARMEL - Anne Mary (Fisher) Harrison, 73, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Shamokin on April 28, 1946, she was the daughter of the late George and Arlene (Hamdan) Fisher.

Anne was a graduate of Kulpmont High School.

On June 15, 1968, she married the love of her life, Thomas Harrison, who preceded her in death.

Anne was a member of Divine Redeemer Church.

Anne is survived by a son, Thomas Harrison, and his wife, Debra, of Massachusetts; a daughter, Georgiana Harrison, of Florida; a brother, Joseph Fisher, and his wife, Marlene; and a sister-in-law, Rita Zeveney, and her husband, George, of Hunlock Creek. In addition to her husband and parents, Anne was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Fisher and Jim Fisher.

HARRISON - Anne Mary (Fisher) Harrison, 73, Mount Carmel. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine Street, Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.