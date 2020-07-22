COAL TOWNSHIP - Anne P. Gillespie Neely, 100, of 1638 W. Pine St., went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born at home in Mount Carmel on Feb. 9, 1920, a daughter of the late James Patrick and Anna (Platt) Gillespie. She was Irish through and through and was a proud coal miner's daughter.

Anne happily grew up in Mount Carmel and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1937. During the 1940s, Anne worked at Reed's Dairy Store on Oak Street.

On April 29, 1950, she was married in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to World War II Army veteran Arthur R. Neely, of Shamokin, who preceded her in death in 1967 at the early age of 44. He was the love of her life.

Anne was a devoted "Bunker Hill mom" and a guiding light to their three children - Anne, Karen and Jim. Her children were the center of her heart.

Anne was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, (St. Edward's) and was devoted to her Catholic faith. She had the most gentle and kind spirit and easily brought laughter to all around her.

She returned to the workforce in 1981 as a teacher's aide for Shamokin Elementary School. She was a member of the Shamokin YWCA and served on the board of directors. Anne enjoyed time spent with her cat, Katie; gardening, the Phillies, Penn State, big band music, dancing, reading and traveling.

Anne leaves her dear family to cherish her memories: two daughters, Lillian Anne (Neely) Chamberlin and husband, William, of Orlando, Florida, Karen Louise (Neely) Yeomans and husband, Michael, of Camp Hill; one son, James Arthur Neely, of Coal Township; two grandchildren, Matthew Yeomans, of Camp Hill, and Katherine Hendrickson, of Orlando, Florida; one nephew, Stanley "Buddy" Chesney, of Mount Carmel; three nieces, Ginny Kleman Sheppard, of Mount Carmel; Lynne Neely Garvin, of Tallahassee, Florida, and LuAnn Neely DiSarle, of Boca Raton, Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was predeceased by her sisters, Virginia Gillespie Chesney, of Strong, and Mary Gillespie Kleman, of Mount Carmel. She is the last of her family.

Anne will be greatly missed by her children, family and friends who knew and loved her. She was a blessing to us all. May she rest peacefully in the arms of our Father until we are reunited with her in heaven.

