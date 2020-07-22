1/
Anne P. Neely
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COAL TOWNSHIP - Anne P. Gillespie Neely, 100, of 1638 W. Pine St., went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born at home in Mount Carmel on Feb. 9, 1920, a daughter of the late James Patrick and Anna (Platt) Gillespie. She was Irish through and through and was a proud coal miner's daughter.

Anne happily grew up in Mount Carmel and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1937. During the 1940s, Anne worked at Reed's Dairy Store on Oak Street.

On April 29, 1950, she was married in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to World War II Army veteran Arthur R. Neely, of Shamokin, who preceded her in death in 1967 at the early age of 44. He was the love of her life.

Anne was a devoted "Bunker Hill mom" and a guiding light to their three children - Anne, Karen and Jim. Her children were the center of her heart.

Anne was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, (St. Edward's) and was devoted to her Catholic faith. She had the most gentle and kind spirit and easily brought laughter to all around her.

She returned to the workforce in 1981 as a teacher's aide for Shamokin Elementary School. She was a member of the Shamokin YWCA and served on the board of directors. Anne enjoyed time spent with her cat, Katie; gardening, the Phillies, Penn State, big band music, dancing, reading and traveling.

Anne leaves her dear family to cherish her memories: two daughters, Lillian Anne (Neely) Chamberlin and husband, William, of Orlando, Florida, Karen Louise (Neely) Yeomans and husband, Michael, of Camp Hill; one son, James Arthur Neely, of Coal Township; two grandchildren, Matthew Yeomans, of Camp Hill, and Katherine Hendrickson, of Orlando, Florida; one nephew, Stanley "Buddy" Chesney, of Mount Carmel; three nieces, Ginny Kleman Sheppard, of Mount Carmel; Lynne Neely Garvin, of Tallahassee, Florida, and LuAnn Neely DiSarle, of Boca Raton, Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was predeceased by her sisters, Virginia Gillespie Chesney, of Strong, and Mary Gillespie Kleman, of Mount Carmel. She is the last of her family.

Anne will be greatly missed by her children, family and friends who knew and loved her. She was a blessing to us all. May she rest peacefully in the arms of our Father until we are reunited with her in heaven.

###

NEELY - Anne P. Gillespie Neely, 100, of 1638 W. Pine St., Coal Township. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer condolences to the family, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
Eternal rest, grant onto her oh Lord
And let perpetual light shine upon her.
May she rest in peace. Amen.
Sending heartfelt prayers to all of the family !
Much Love,
Trish , Troy and Family
Trish Brennan
Family
July 22, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Jim and the family. Mrs Neely was always such a nice lady. May she Rest In Peace.
John & Debbie Bamford
Friend
July 22, 2020
My mother,Goldie Kerstetter, was fortunate to have had Anne as her roommate in Mt Carmel Nursing and Rehab. She will miss her.
I always enjoyed talking with Anne when we visited my mom. Anne was a dear, sweet, kind woman. My condolences to her loving family.
My husband Michael’s family are also parishioners at Mother Cabrini. We are going to send a contribution to the Church in Anne’s memory.
May she Rest In Peace. Charlotte (Kerstetter) Vanaskie
Charlotte Kerstetter Vanaskie
July 22, 2020
Dear Aunt Anne, my Godmother, was one of the kindest people I have ever known. My immediate family, husband Lon, son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Stephanie, and toddler grandson Nolan, will miss her as I do. Rest In Peace Aunt Anne!
—Ginny Kleman Sheppard
Virginia Kleman Sheppard
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved