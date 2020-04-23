SELINSGROVE - Anne T. Veronick, 54, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday morning, April 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born, Oct. 27, 1965, in Kulpmont, a daughter of Joanne (Krivitskie) Moratelli and the late James Moratelli.

She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School. She attended Penn College and Kutztown University and received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Bloomsburg University.

On May 16, 2006, she married Gary L. Veronick, who survives. They were married on Myrtle Beach during bike week.

Anne was employed by the Department of Human Services as a caseworker until her illness forced her retirement. She was previously a nurse and worked at the office of unemployment at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, in Selinsgrove.

Anne enjoyed flowers, gardening and going to concerts, as well as family gatherings and going on family vacations. Her greatest joy was riding with her husband on the back of his Harley.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are a son, Michael J. Morack, of Selinsgrove; two grandchildren through marriage, Calvin and Violet Veronick; aunts, Rita Rovito, Charlotte Olivieri and Carol Fitzgerald; uncles, Art Rovito and the Rev. Ronald Moratelli; a sister-in-law, Sandy Moratelli; and a niece, Alexa Moratelli.

She was preceded in death by a brother, John Moratelli.

A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.