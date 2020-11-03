ELYSBURG - Annetta D. (Sebastian) Devine, 82, of 2 Pocahontas Lane, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Shenandoah Nursing Home.

She was born in Ashland, Jan. 29, 1938, a daughter of the late John T. and Mary (Gehres) Sebastian.

Annetta was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

She worked as a cabinet maker for Fleetwood Mobile Homes.

On Aug. 25, 1955, in Maryland, she married the late Vincent J. Devine Jr., who preceded her in death July 5, 1989.

Annetta is survived by two daughters, Beverly "Cindy" Bogutskie and her husband, Kenneth, of Kulpmont, and Colleen Jeffery and her husband, Stephen, of Shamokin; a son, Vincent J. Devine III and his wife, Lynda, of Elysburg; four grandsons, Kenneth Bogutskie and his fiancé, Nicole Bainbridge, of Shamokin, Justin Devine and his wife, Cheryl of Delaware, Andrew Devine and his wife, Ali, of Catawissa, and Garrett Mowery and his wife, Samantha, of Elysburg; two granddaughters, Amanda Bogutskie and her companion, David Petroski, of Paxinos, and Alexa Mowery and her companion, Tyler Bischof, of Shamokin; a great-grandson, Colton Devine; four great-granddaughters, Emma Mowery, Avery Mowery, Kennedy Devine and Kelsey Devine; four sisters, Margaret Lewullis and her husband, William, of Aristes, Joan Armstrong, of Delaware, Judy Sadusky, of Gordon, and Mary Hannah, of Florida; two brothers-in-law, Robert Devine and his wife, Ann Marie, of Elysburg, and Eugene Valencik; four sisters-in-law, Marie Waid, of Tennessee, Diane McDonald, of Kulpmont, Donna Eroh, of Ringtown, and Avis Devine, of Berwick; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Annetta was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vincent J. Devine Sr. and Mary Devine; and a sister, Bernice Stanton.

DEVINE - Annetta D. (Sebastian) Devine, 82, of 2 Pocahontas Lane, Elysburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a local library of your choice in memory of Annetta. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.