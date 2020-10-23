FORT MYERS, Fla. - Anthony B. Cichan, 92, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Tony was born July 28, 1928, in Kulpmont. As the son of a Polish-Catholic coal miner, Tony lived the American dream.

He married the love of his life, Cecelia Kolenda, and had three children, Cynthia, Michael and David, each of whom went on to have successful lives of their own.

He served his country in World War II, achieved his bachelor's degree in economics from LaSalle College and lived a life of entrepreneurial business success woven into the social and civic fabric of Willow Grove from the 1960s through the 2000s.

Tony served God and his community with involvements in St. David's Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, The Rotary Club and the Willow Grove Chamber of Commerce. He took great pride in managing the Little League baseball teams of his sons, enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting and playing pool with friends.

Though serious about business, Tony always had a jovial and fun presence, saying, "Humor plays a very important part in life." He literally had a joke for every circumstance.

After his wife Cecelia's sudden passing in 1976, Tony met and married Margaret Boyce, of Maple Glen. Many happy years were punctuated by the tragic crash of Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987, where his surviving granddaughter, Cecelia, became an inspiration to many.

After his successful business career, Tony settled into a comfortable life in Florida.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Smith, her spouse, Dennis, and their children, Eric Smith and Christopher Smith, his spouse, Melinda, and their children, Colton, Deacon and Prairie Smith; his son, David J. Cichan, his spouse, Lisa, and their children, Alexander A. and Christian M. Cichan; his granddaughter, Cecelia Crocker, her husband, Benjamin, and their son; three stepchildren from his marriage to Margaret, Joseph Boyce, Brian Boyce and Ann McGonigal, their spouses and children.

He is preceded in death by spouses, Cecelia M. Cichan and Margaret Cichan;a son, Michael; a daughter-in-law, Paula; and a grandson, David.

CICHAN - Anthony B. Cichan, 92, of Fort Myers, Florida. A private graveside memorial service will be held at Our Mother of Consolation, in Mount Carmel. In lieu of flowers, forward donations to the Rotary Club of Willow Grove, P.O. Box 342, Willow Grove 19090. Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book that can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, Florida, is entrusted with final care.